Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 25th Attack Group commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sarah Dowd, 25th Operations Support Squadron commander, stand for a photo during a groundbreaking ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 11, 2022. The completion of the 25th ATKG campus will further cement Shaw AFB as a strategic center of combat airpower and, together with the F-16 Fighting Falcon, deliver missions critical to the National Defense Strategy with multiple multi-mission capable airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez)

