Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse [Image 2 of 3]

    Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 25th Attack Group commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sarah Dowd, 25th Operations Support Squadron commander, stand for a photo during a groundbreaking ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 11, 2022. The completion of the 25th ATKG campus will further cement Shaw AFB as a strategic center of combat airpower and, together with the F-16 Fighting Falcon, deliver missions critical to the National Defense Strategy with multiple multi-mission capable airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 08:49
    Photo ID: 7416246
    VIRIN: 220811-F-JT758-0392
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse
    Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse
    Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th ATKG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT