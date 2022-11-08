U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., gather for a groundbreaking ceremony on base Aug.11, 2022. The addition of the new building joins an already expanding campus for the 25th Attack Group as their new headquarters building nears completion. The $90 million headquarters complex will house two operational squadrons and a group headquarters, making it the largest of its kind within the remotely piloted aircraft community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez).

Date Taken: 08.11.2022
Date Posted: 09.14.2022
Photo ID: 7416243
Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
This work, Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jacob Gutierrez