Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse [Image 1 of 3]

    Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., gather for a groundbreaking ceremony on base Aug.11, 2022. The addition of the new building joins an already expanding campus for the 25th Attack Group as their new headquarters building nears completion. The $90 million headquarters complex will house two operational squadrons and a group headquarters, making it the largest of its kind within the remotely piloted aircraft community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 08:49
    Photo ID: 7416243
    VIRIN: 220811-F-JT758-0379
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse
    Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse
    Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th ATKG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT