U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., gather for a groundbreaking ceremony on base Aug.11, 2022. The addition of the new building joins an already expanding campus for the 25th Attack Group as their new headquarters building nears completion. The $90 million headquarters complex will house two operational squadrons and a group headquarters, making it the largest of its kind within the remotely piloted aircraft community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez).
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 08:49
|Photo ID:
|7416243
|VIRIN:
|220811-F-JT758-0379
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse
