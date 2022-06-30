Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Aaron Martin Changes Command with Col. Benjamin Boardman [Image 2 of 5]

    Col. Aaron Martin Changes Command with Col. Benjamin Boardman

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Col. Aaron Martin, outgoing Commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, completed two consecutive years of command and relinquished the controls to Col. Benjamin Boardman in their change of command ceremony on June 30, 2022. Col. Martin conducts a pass and review with Maj. Gen. David Lesperance, Commander of the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and Col. Benjamin Boardman, incoming Commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade.

