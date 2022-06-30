Col. Aaron Martin Changes Command with Col. Benjamin Boardman

Col. Aaron Martin, outgoing Commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, completed two consecutive years of command and relinquished the controls to Col. Benjamin Boardman in their change of command ceremony on June 30, 2022. Col. Martin received the legion of merit for his successful completion of command.
