2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Year in Review 2022

USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea--Over the past year, we have completed thousands of hours in flight and in the field, participated in multiple exercises, fielded new equipment, held SFRG events and completed all of this through the end of a three-year enduring pandemic. The magnitude of excellence demonstrated does not come with ease being the only combat aviation brigade permanently stationed forward. It was earned through the execution of countless real world and training missions, employment of cutting-edge transformation and modernization efforts and aggressively developing our most precious asset: our people.



At the beginning of the year, we assisted the city of Daegu for three days contain and suppress a ravaging wildfire sweeping across the east coast. Soldiers on a special task force to suppress the fire came from 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment (2-2AHB), supplying three UH-60M Blackhawks and 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment (3-2 GSAB) supplying two CH-47F Chinooks.



In both April and October, we worked with our 7th U.S. Air Force partners in the semi-annual Combat Search and Rescue Training Exercise. Training for two weeks at a time, we deployed UH-60M/L helicopters from both 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion and 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion working with Survive, Evade, Resist, Escape (SERE) specialists, Tactical Air Party Controllers and A-10 Thunderbolts from the Air Force to rescue simulated downed pilots. Working together as a joint team, day and night missions were conducted to enhance our ability to work together execute this critical lifesaving task.



Working as a joint force was not limited to just coordinating with the Air Force, we also conducted training with the U.S. Navy as well. In both May and September, Soldiers from both 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion and 3-2 General Support Aviation Brigade conducted deck landing qualifications with the USNS Sacagawea, USS Benfold and the USS Ronald Reagan. The deck landings qualifications were part of the larger Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise.



5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment (5-17ACS) officially activated this year on May 17, 2022. The addition of the organic air cavalry squadron enhanced the brigade by adding continuity and permanence of personnel to execute the air cavalry mission. In July, they organized and conducted their first aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex from July 18 to 29, 2022 with the 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment (4-2 AB). This gunnery was also the first time that the brigade had conducted aerial gunnery in Rodriguez Live Fire Complex since 2019. 4th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, the last rotational air cavalry squadron, cased their colors in June and returned back to Joint Base Lewis McChord, ending the continuous nine month rotational requirement since 2013.



This summer, we also saw multiple change of commands throughout the brigade. 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 4-2 Attack Battalion and the brigade all saw new commanders take the reins of their respective units.



As we look to the future, let us always remember our past accomplishments as a source of empowerment, reminding us that there’s no obstacle we haven’t been able to overcome together.



