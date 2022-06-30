Col. Aaron Martin Changes Command with Col. Benjamin Boardman

Col. Aaron Martin, outgoing Commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, completed two consecutive years of command and relinquished the controls to Col. Benjamin Boardman in their change of command ceremony on June 30, 2022. Col. Martin conducts a pass and review with Maj. Gen. David Lesperance, Commander of the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and Col. Benjamin Boardman, incoming Commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade.

