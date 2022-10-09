Crewmembers aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) tow the disabled 66-foot fishing vessel, Lodestar, approximately 180 miles offshore Coos Bay, Oregon, Sept. 10, 2022. The crew towed the vessel toward shore and transferred the vessel and 2 survivors to a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Coos Bay, who towed the vessel to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 21:47
|Photo ID:
|7413435
|VIRIN:
|220910-G-AS553-1009
|Resolution:
|1616x1080
|Size:
|535.38 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Stratton crew tows disabled vessel [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT