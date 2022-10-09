Crewmembers aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) tow the disabled 66-foot fishing vessel, Lodestar, approximately 180 miles offshore Coos Bay, Oregon, Sept. 10, 2022. The crew towed the vessel toward shore and transferred the vessel and 2 survivors to a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Coos Bay, who towed the vessel to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 21:47 Photo ID: 7413433 VIRIN: 220910-G-AS553-1010 Resolution: 1080x1616 Size: 445.62 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Stratton crew tows disabled vessel [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.