    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton underway in the Pacific Ocean [Image 1 of 12]

    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton underway in the Pacific Ocean

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13 PADET Astoria

    Crewmembers aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) transit through the Pacific Ocean Sept. 8, 2022. The crew rescued 2 people from a disabled fishing vessel approximately 180 miles offshore Coos Bay, Oregon on Sept. 10, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 21:47
    Photo ID: 7413424
    VIRIN: 220908-G-AS553-1001
    Resolution: 1616x1080
    Size: 443.26 KB
    Location: US
