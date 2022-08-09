Crewmembers aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) transit through the Pacific Ocean Sept. 8, 2022. The crew rescued 2 people from a disabled fishing vessel approximately 180 miles offshore Coos Bay, Oregon on Sept. 10, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 21:47
|Photo ID:
|7413424
|VIRIN:
|220908-G-AS553-1001
|Resolution:
|1616x1080
|Size:
|443.26 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Stratton underway in the Pacific Ocean [Image 12 of 12]
