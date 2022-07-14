Nicole Madrid, a 3rd Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team spouse, paints a mural in the battalion headquarters at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 14, 2022. Nicole and her husband Carlos Madrid volunteered to paint the mural in an effort to connect with their organization and build relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 14:07 Photo ID: 7412458 VIRIN: 220714-A-GF241-1009 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 10.85 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The art in heart: Raider family connects with their unit through mural [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.