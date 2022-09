The art in heart: Raider family connects with their unit through mural

Sgt. Carlos Madrid, a multichannel transmission systems operator-maintainer assigned 3rd Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, and his wife Nicole Madrid, paint a mural in the battalion headquarters at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 14, 2022. The Madrids, who recently married in March 2022, volunteered to paint the mural in order to connect with their organization, increase unit pride, and build relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team)

