The art in heart: Raider family connects with their unit through mural

Sgt. Carlos Madrid, a multichannel transmission systems operator-maintainer assigned 3rd Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, paints a mural in the battalion headquarters at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 14, 2022. Madrid proposed the idea of painting the mural to his leadership in order to help his wife, Nicole Madrid, connect with their organization and build relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team)

