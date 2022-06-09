The art in heart: Raider family connects with their unit through mural

Sgt. Carlos Madrid, a multichannel transmission systems operator-maintainer assigned 3rd Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, and his wife Nicole Madrid, pose in front of a mural in the battalion headquarters at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 6, 2022. The Madrids started painting the muaral in May 2022, in order to connect with their organization, increase unit pride, and build relationships after a recent permenant change of station in Dec. 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team)

