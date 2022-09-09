Exercise participants from civil and military components of the government of Mongolia, multilateral and regional partners, and international humanitarian response organizations and agencies conclude Gobi Wolf 2022 with a ceremony in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 10. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise designed to test disaster response processes while maximizing realism through a series of scenarios. Participating countries also included Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 07:55
|Photo ID:
|7411429
|VIRIN:
|220910-Z-MK318-1004
|Resolution:
|6315x4210
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|BAYANKHONGOR, MN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 concludes with closing ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT