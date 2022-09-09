Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 concludes with closing ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 concludes with closing ceremony

    BAYANKHONGOR, MONGOLIA

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Exercise participants from civil and military components of the government of Mongolia, multilateral and regional partners, and international humanitarian response organizations and agencies conclude Gobi Wolf 2022 with a ceremony in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 10. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise designed to test disaster response processes while maximizing realism through a series of scenarios. Participating countries also included Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 07:55
    Photo ID: 7411429
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-MK318-1004
    Resolution: 6315x4210
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: BAYANKHONGOR, MN 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 concludes with closing ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance
    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 concludes with closing ceremony
    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 concludes with closing ceremony
    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 concludes with closing ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    disaster relief
    humanitarian assistance
    Mongolia
    Gobi Wolf
    NEMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT