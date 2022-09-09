Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 concludes with closing ceremony

Exercise participants from civil and military components of the government of Mongolia, multilateral and regional partners, and international humanitarian response organizations and agencies conclude Gobi Wolf 2022 with a ceremony in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 10. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise designed to test disaster response processes while maximizing realism through a series of scenarios. Participating countries also included Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

