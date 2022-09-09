Mongolian Maj. Gen. G. Ariunbuyan, chief of the National Emergency Management Agency, right, presents an award to Maj. Chelsea Aspelund, gender advisor for the Alaska National Guard, for her work in the expert academic discussions during the closing ceremony for Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 10. The six-day exercise focused on interagency coordination within Mongolia, as well as foreign humanitarian assistance during a large-scale natural disaster. The Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency is the lead government agent, with support from other government agencies. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 07:55 Photo ID: 7411428 VIRIN: 220910-Z-MK318-1003 Resolution: 6273x4183 Size: 3.93 MB Location: BAYANKHONGOR, MN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 concludes with closing ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.