    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 concludes with closing ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 concludes with closing ceremony

    BAYANKHONGOR, MONGOLIA

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Exercise participants from multiple government and civilian agencies attend the closing ceremony for Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 10. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise and part of the Pacific Resilience Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange program, which focuses on interagency coordination and foreign humanitarian assistance. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    USARPAC
    disaster relief
    humanitarian assistance
    Mongolia
    Gobi Wolf
    NEMA

