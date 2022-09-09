Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance

Sgt. Shannon Johnson, combat medic, left, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, conducts a medical check-up on Lt. Cmdr. Mozahid Sufi, general staff offices and foreign affairs, Bangladesh Navy, as part of field training demonstrations during Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 10. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise conducted as a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement. The field training exercise focused on hazardous material response, mass medical care, and search and rescue. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

