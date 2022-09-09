Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance [Image 1 of 4]

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance

    BAYANKHONGOR, MONGOLIA

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Sgt. Shannon Johnson, combat medic, left, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, conducts a medical check-up on Lt. Cmdr. Mozahid Sufi, general staff offices and foreign affairs, Bangladesh Navy, as part of field training demonstrations during Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 10. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise conducted as a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement. The field training exercise focused on hazardous material response, mass medical care, and search and rescue. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 07:55
    Photo ID: 7411426
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-MK318-1001
    Resolution: 6288x4192
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: BAYANKHONGOR, MN 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance [Image 4 of 4], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance
    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 concludes with closing ceremony
    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 concludes with closing ceremony
    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 concludes with closing ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    disaster relief
    humanitarian assistance
    Mongolia
    Gobi Wolf
    NEMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT