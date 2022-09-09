Sgt. Shannon Johnson, combat medic, left, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, conducts a medical check-up on Lt. Cmdr. Mozahid Sufi, general staff offices and foreign affairs, Bangladesh Navy, as part of field training demonstrations during Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 10. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise conducted as a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement. The field training exercise focused on hazardous material response, mass medical care, and search and rescue. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 07:55
|Photo ID:
|7411426
|VIRIN:
|220910-Z-MK318-1001
|Resolution:
|6288x4192
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|BAYANKHONGOR, MN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance [Image 4 of 4], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
