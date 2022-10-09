NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Diego Garcia and NSF DG Port Operations Joint Inspection of Fuel Oil Barge YON 307

220910-N-EJ241-1032



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sept. 10, 2022) – Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lester Jones, port operations officer for U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, conducts a joint inspection of the fuel tank inside a fuel oil barge (Non-Self-propelled) Yard Oiler, Navy (YON) 307 during a scheduled overhaul. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational, and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

