    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Diego Garcia and NSF DG Port Operations Joint Inspection of Fuel Oil Barge YON 307 [Image 4 of 8]

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Diego Garcia and NSF DG Port Operations Joint Inspection of Fuel Oil Barge YON 307

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    220910-N-EJ241-1056

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sept. 10, 2022) – Lt. Adrian Tomaneng, fuels officer for Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Yokosuka Site Diego Garcia, right, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lester Jones, port operations officer for U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, left, conduct a joint inspection of the fuel tank inside a fuel oil barge (Non-Self-propelled) Yard Oiler, Navy (YON) 307 during a scheduled overhaul. NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is the Western Pacific region’s largest U.S. Navy logistics command and has a network of more than 14 detachments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Diego Garcia and NSF DG Port Operations Joint Inspection of Fuel Oil Barge YON 307 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

