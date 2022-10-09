NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Diego Garcia and NSF DG Port Operations Joint Inspection of Fuel Oil Barge YON 307

220910-N-EJ241-1026



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sept. 10, 2022) – Lt. Adrian Tomaneng, fuels officer for Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Yokosuka Site Diego Garcia, right, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lester Jones, port operations officer for U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, left, conduct a joint inspection of the fuel tank inside a fuel oil barge (Non-Self-propelled) Yard Oiler, Navy (YON) 307 during a scheduled overhaul. NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is the Western Pacific region’s largest U.S. Navy logistics command and has a network of more than 14 detachments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

