NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Diego Garcia and NSF DG Port Operations Joint Inspection of Fuel Oil Barge YON 307

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sept. 10, 2022) – Lt. Adrian Tomaneng, fuels officer for Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Yokosuka Site Diego Garcia, right; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lester Jones, port operations officer for U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, center; and Fernando Gasmin, an operations maintenance representative for NSF Diego Garcia, conduct a joint inspection of the fuel tank inside a fuel oil barge (Non-Self-propelled) Yard Oiler, Navy (YON) 307 during a scheduled overhaul. NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is the Western Pacific region’s largest U.S. Navy logistics command and has a network of more than 14 detachments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 06:04
|Photo ID:
|7411313
|VIRIN:
|Resolution:
|5813x3397
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
