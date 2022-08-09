Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Melanie Bedwell [Image 3 of 3]

    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Melanie Bedwell

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Melanie Bedwell, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron section chief for contingency support, lifts the top of the Ropak at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. The Ropak contains war reserve materials, which are used to assist Airmen during wartime scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 03:27
    Photo ID: 7411123
    VIRIN: 220908-F-RA633-1053
    Resolution: 4521x3014
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Melanie Bedwell [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Melanie Bedwell
    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Melanie Bedwell
    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Melanie Bedwell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Melanie Bedwell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    Republic of Korea
    8 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT