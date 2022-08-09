Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Melanie Bedwell

Tech. Sgt. Melanie Bedwell, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron section chief for contingency support, lifts the top of the Ropak at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. The Ropak contains war reserve materials, which are used to assist Airmen during wartime scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

