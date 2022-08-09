Tech. Sgt. Melanie Bedwell, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron section chief for contingency support (right), and Staff Sgt. Ricardo Torres, 8th HCOS contingency support supervisor (left), looks over the inventory at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. By observing the inventory, Bedwell and her team make sure that the base is medically equipped for wartime scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 03:27 Photo ID: 7411121 VIRIN: 220908-F-RA633-1025 Resolution: 6036x4024 Size: 9.36 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Melanie Bedwell [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.