Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Melanie Bedwell

Congratulations to Tech. Sgt. Melanie Bedwell on becoming this weeks Pride of the Pack!



Bedwell works under the 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron as the chief of contingency support. She is tasked with ensuring our war reserve materiel maintains the highest medical readiness status per Air Force guidelines.



“It feels really good (to be recognized), but it is a team effort,” Bedwell said. “Pride of the Pack is definitely a testament to me and my team’s work.”



Her most notable accomplishment is that she recognized a critical limiting factor with how the shelter first aid kits (SFAKs) were distributed.

“We had to do a biannual inventory and the package was not located,” Bedwell said. “We did some research to locate the package and then I noticed that the SFAKs were spread across the base.”



Bedwell spearheaded the effort in locating 63 SFAKs across the Wing and ensuring the synchronization with multiple base agencies to support the new four Casualty Collection Point initiative, protecting over $240,000 worth of medical assets.



“During my 15 years of service, I’ve been to a few deployments and usually there are casualty collection points in case something happens and people would know where to go to receive immediate basic care.”



With her leadership and can-do-attitude, she leads her team in integrating the SFAKs to 4 CCPs across the Wing. This new plan will allow expedited medical care.

