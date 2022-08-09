Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Melanie Bedwell

Tech. Sgt. Melanie Bedwell, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron section chief for contingency support looks at environmental monitor at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. Bedwell spearheaded the effort in locating 63 shelter first aid kits and bringing them to four casualty collection points on base, making it easier to distribute supplies and pickup casualties in a more efficient manner during real world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

