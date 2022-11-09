USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Evening Colors

220911-N-SI601-1044 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 11, 2022) Senior Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Wallace Hill, from Point Pleasant, West Virginia, salutes the ensign for evening colors on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port on board Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Daniel George Providakes)

