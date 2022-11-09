Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Evening Colors [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Evening Colors

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220911-N-SI601-1061 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 11, 2022) Sailors march in formation for evening colors on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port on board Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel George Providakes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 21:22
    Photo ID: 7410853
    VIRIN: 220911-N-SI601-1061
    Resolution: 4346x1538
    Size: 900.98 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Evening Colors [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Evening Colors
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Evening Colors
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Evening Colors
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Evening Colors
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Evening Colors
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Evening Colors
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Evening Colors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    9/11
    National Ensign
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Evening Colors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT