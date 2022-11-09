USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Evening Colors

220911-N-SI601-1051 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 11, 2022) Sailors retire the ensign for evening colors on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port on board Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Daniel George Providakes)

