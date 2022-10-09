Maj. Haden Fullam, middle, the A-10 Demonstration Team pilot, salutes his U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II crew chiefs, Staff Sgt.(s) Robert Benson, left, and Cody Polzin during the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show Sept. 10, 2022 at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The two-day annual event provided the local community with a rare chance to see modern and historic aircraft up close and to meet military members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.11.2022 15:30 Photo ID: 7410209 VIRIN: 220910-Z-DU133-1010 Resolution: 5302x3538 Size: 3.35 MB Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.