Maj. Haden Fullam, middle, the A-10 Demonstration Team pilot, taxis out to the runway in a U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II, as A-10 crew chief Staff Sgt.(s) Cody Polzin, left, and Robert Benson, marshal him out during the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show Sept. 10, 2022 at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The two-day annual event provided the local community with a rare chance to see modern and historic aircraft up close and to meet military members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.11.2022 15:30 Photo ID: 7410203 VIRIN: 220910-Z-DU133-1005 Resolution: 4608x6904 Size: 5.81 MB Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.