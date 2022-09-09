Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show [Image 2 of 10]

    2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II sits on the flight line during the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show Sept. 10, 2022 at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The two-day annual event provided the local community with a rare chance to see modern and historic aircraft up close and to meet military members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 15:30
    Photo ID: 7410201
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-DU133-1002
    Resolution: 6964x4648
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airpower
    AMC
    thunderbolt II
    AirNationalGuard
    A10 Demonstration Team
    SMAirShow

