Maj. Haden Fullam, the A-10 Demonstration Team pilot, performs maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II during the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show Sept. 10, 2022 at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The two-day annual event provided the local community with a rare chance to see modern and historic aircraft up close and to meet military members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)
