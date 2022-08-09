Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 22 Airborne Heavy-Drop Operation [Image 6 of 6]

    Saber Junction 22 Airborne Heavy-Drop Operation

    GERMANY

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team- Airborne (173rd IBCT ABN) recovers a parachute from a heavy-drop airborne operation during Exercise Saber Junction 22 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 8, 2022.

    Saber Junction 22 is a combat training rotation designed to assess the readiness of the 173rd IBCT (ABN) in executing operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

