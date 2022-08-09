Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 22 Airborne Heavy-Drop Operation [Image 2 of 6]

    Saber Junction 22 Airborne Heavy-Drop Operation

    GERMANY

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Specialist Jacob Luce, assigned to 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team- Airborne (173rd IBCT ABN) unpacks an M119 Howitzer during Exercise Saber Junction 22 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 8, 2022.

    Saber Junction 22 is a combat training rotation designed to assess the readiness of the 173rd IBCT (ABN) in executing operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 08:43
