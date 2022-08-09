Saber Junction 22 Airborne Heavy-Drop Operation

U.S. Army Specialist Jacob Luce, assigned to 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team- Airborne (173rd IBCT ABN) unpacks an M119 Howitzer during Exercise Saber Junction 22 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 8, 2022.



Saber Junction 22 is a combat training rotation designed to assess the readiness of the 173rd IBCT (ABN) in executing operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

