Saber Junction 22 Airborne Heavy-Drop Operation

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team- Airborne (173rd IBCT ABN) recovers a parachute from a heavy-drop airborne operation during Exercise Saber Junction 22 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 8, 2022.



Saber Junction 22 is a combat training rotation designed to assess the readiness of the 173rd IBCT (ABN) in executing operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

