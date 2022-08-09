8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters climb stairs during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept 8, 2022. The climbing of the stairs pays homage to 110 flights of stairs that first responders climbed to rescue those still in the World Trade Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.11.2022 01:39 Photo ID: 7409183 VIRIN: 220908-F-XK019-1138 Resolution: 5779x4128 Size: 5.09 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21 years later, Wolf Pack honors those lost on 9/11 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.