21 years later, Wolf Pack honors those lost on 9/11

Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing participate in a stair climb during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept 8, 2022. Many 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters donned fire suits during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

