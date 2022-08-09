21 years later, Wolf Pack honors those lost on 9/11

Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing climb stairs during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept 8, 2022. Wolf Pack Airmen honored the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 with a formal ceremony, stair climb and ruck march. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

