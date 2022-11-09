Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack honors those lost on 9/11

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz | An 8th Civil Engineer Squadron honor guard member carries the U.S. Air Force flag......

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten and Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    21 years later, the Wolf Pack honors those lost on 9/11.

    Airmen from across the installation came together to reflect and honor the memory of the 2,996 individuals who lost their lives during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. Of those 2,996 lives lost, 71 law enforcement officers, 343 firefighters and one fire patrolman all perished while responding to the terrorist attacks.

    As we remember these events that shook our nation to its core, the Wolf Pack held two remembrance events. The climbing of the stairs paid homage to the 110 flights of stairs that first responders climbed to rescue those still in the World Trade Center. The ruck march inspired reflection and allowed us to remember those we lost.

