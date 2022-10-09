122nd Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua C. Waggoner, commander, 122nd Fighter Wing, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Kyle D. Hoopingarner participate in an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base, September 10, 2022. Hoopingarner assumed the position of 122FW command chief followed by Chief Master Sgt. Michael E. Dixon assuming the position of Indiana Air National Guard state command chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras)

