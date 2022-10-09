Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    122nd Fighter Wing names new command chief

    122nd Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. William Hopper 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    FORT WAYNE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. – U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kyle D. Hoopingarner has been named the new 122nd Fighter Wing (FW) command chief at a combined assumption of responsibility ceremony Sept. 10, 2022, at the Indiana Air National Guard Base in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Hoopingarner assumes the position of command chief from the outgoing Chief Master Sgt. Michael E. Dixon Jr., who served in the position since Jan. 11, 2019.

    “To all of you I have had the opportunity to work with, work for, or worked for me, you all have been a huge part of my life,” said Hoopingarner. “I’d like to thank Col. Waggoner. Sir, thank you for putting your trust in me to fill this position.”

    Dixon was named state command chief master sergeant of the Indiana Air National Guard during the combined assumption of responsibility ceremony and will now continue to serve at state headquarters.

    “As senior enlisted leaders, as chiefs, we do this for the Airmen,” said Dixon. “Our goal, Brig. Gen. Stohler and mine, is to support the wings and to be good advocates for you, for the future. We love and appreciate every single one of you and applaud you for serving with us.”

    “I’d like to thank Chief Dixon again on behalf of all the Airmen in the 122nd for your time here,” said Hoopingarner. “You put a lot of time and effort into making things better for our Airmen.”

    Hoopingarner brings a wealth of experience to the position having served at the 122nd FW since 1999 in a plethora of different roles and responsibilities.

    “I’m really excited to move into this position,” said Hoopingarner. “I look forward to working with Col. Waggoner as we continue to do what we can do to push the wing towards future success.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
