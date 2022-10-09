Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    122nd Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief [Image 6 of 6]

    122nd Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kyle D. Hoopingarner addresses the audience during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base, Sept. 10, 2022. During the ceremony Hoopingarner assumed the position of 122nd Fighter Wing command chief followed by Chief Master Sgt. Michael E. Dixon assuming the position of Indiana Air National Guard state command chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 16:30
    Photo ID: 7408908
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-OQ080-0321
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 122nd Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Justin Andras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    122nd Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief
    122nd Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief
    122nd Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief
    122nd Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief
    122nd Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief
    122nd Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    122nd Fighter Wing names new command chief

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Air National Guard
    Air Force
    USAF
    Fort Wayne
    Blacksnakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT