122nd Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael E. Dixon addresses the audience during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base, September 10, 2022. During the ceremony Chief Master Sgt. Kyle D. Hoopingarner assumed the position of 122nd Fighter Wing command chief followed by Dixon assuming the position of Indiana Air National Guard state command chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras)

