Michigan Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Brewer participates in an Air Force Fitness Assessment at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Sept. 10, 2022. Physical fitness is a foundational component of military service. Air Force personnel are assessed annually on their fitness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 15:46 Photo ID: 7408870 VIRIN: 220910-Z-VA757-1116 Resolution: 960x1200 Size: 1.13 MB Location: MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PT Training [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.