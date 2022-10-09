Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PT Training [Image 9 of 10]

    PT Training

    MI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Michigan Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Brewer participates in an Air Force Fitness Assessment at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Sept. 10, 2022. Physical fitness is a foundational component of military service. Air Force personnel are assessed annually on their fitness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 15:46
    Photo ID: 7408870
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-VA757-1116
    Resolution: 960x1200
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: MI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PT Training [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Avionics
    A-10 Avionics
    Weapons Training
    Weapons Training
    Weapons Training
    Weapons Training
    Weapons Training
    Weapons Training
    PT Training
    PT Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    ANG
    fitness
    PT
    Selfridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT