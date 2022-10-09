PT Training

Michigan Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Brewer participates in an Air Force Fitness Assessment at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Sept. 10, 2022. Physical fitness is a foundational component of military service. Air Force personnel are assessed annually on their fitness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 15:46
|Photo ID:
|7408870
|VIRIN:
|220910-Z-VA757-1116
|Resolution:
|960x1200
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
