Staff Sgt. Charles Holdorph, 127th Civil Engineer Squadron, fires an M-4 carbine rifle during a weapons training session at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Sept. 10, 2022. Weapons familiarization and safety reviews are provided to Airmen as part of regular, routine training schedules. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 15:57 Photo ID: 7408869 VIRIN: 220910-Z-VA757-1083 Resolution: 960x1200 Size: 900.9 KB Location: MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weapons Training [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.