A-10 Avionics

Airman 1st Class Ryann Stillin and Tech. Sgt. Travis Bowman stand In front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Sept. 10, 2022. Both Airmen are avionics specialist and work on targeting sensors and other electronic equipment on the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)
