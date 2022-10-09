Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Avionics [Image 2 of 10]

    A-10 Avionics

    MI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Ryann Stillin and Tech. Sgt. Travis Bowman stand In front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Sept. 10, 2022. Both Airmen are avionics specialist and work on targeting sensors and other electronic equipment on the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Avionics [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

