Airman 1st Class Ryann Stillin and Tech. Sgt. Travis Bowman stand In front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Sept. 10, 2022. Both Airmen are avionics specialist and work on targeting sensors and other electronic equipment on the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 15:49 Photo ID: 7408863 VIRIN: 220910-Z-VA757-1024 Resolution: 1200x960 Size: 1 MB Location: MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Avionics [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.