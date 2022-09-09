220910-N-XN177-1240 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 10, 2022) – A CH-53 Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) lands aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 10, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 10:58
|Photo ID:
|7408579
|VIRIN:
|220910-N-XN177-1240
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight OPS [Image 54 of 54], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
