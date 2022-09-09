Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight OPS

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220910-N-XN177-1300 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 10, 2022) – An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Strike Maritime Squadron (HSM) 51 takes off from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 10, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 10:58
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    7th Fleet
    Amphibious Assault Carrier
    LHA 7

