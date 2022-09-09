220910-N-TT639-1066 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 10, 2022) – Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Rachel Unadia, from San Diego, gives instructions to a damage control team during a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sep. 10, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 by PO3 Christopher Sypert