Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GQ [Image 46 of 54]

    GQ

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220910-N-TT639-1066 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 10, 2022) – Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Rachel Unadia, from San Diego, gives instructions to a damage control team during a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sep. 10, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 10:57
    Photo ID: 7408572
    VIRIN: 220910-N-TT639-1066
    Resolution: 3797x2712
    Size: 993.15 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GQ [Image 54 of 54], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Night ops
    Marine Fast Roping
    Marine Fast Roping
    Marine Fast Roping
    Marine Fast Roping
    Marine Fast Roping
    Marine Fast Roping
    Marine Fast Roping
    Marine Fast Roping
    Marine Fast Roping
    Marine Fast Roping
    Marine Fast Roping
    Marine Fast Roping
    Marine Fast Roping
    Marine Fast Roping
    Marine Fast Roping
    Marine Fast Roping
    Marine Fast Roping
    GQ
    Marine Fast Roping
    GQ
    GQ
    GQ
    GQ
    GQ
    GQ
    GQ
    Night Ops
    Night Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight OPS
    Flight OPS
    Flight OPS
    Flight OPS
    Flight OPS
    Flight OPS
    Flight OPS
    Flight OPS
    GQ
    Flight OPS
    Flight OPS
    Flight OPS
    Flight OPS
    Flight OPS
    Flight OPS
    Flight OPS
    Flight OPS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy
    amphibious assault
    third fleet
    tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT